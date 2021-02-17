Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh and wife Kathryn, left, attend the State of the Union address with first lady Melania Trump in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (MARIO TAMA/Getty Images/TNS)

Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who ripped into liberals and laid waste to political correctness with a merry brand of malice that made him one of the most powerful voices on the American right,…