Pushed back from Monday; new site located on U.S. 129 N.

Live Oak’s new post office is set to open on U.S. Highway 129 on the northern side of the city on Nov. 23 in the Live Oak Commons. (FILE)

LIVE OAK — After more than 104 years, the historic Live Oak Post Office is down to its final week. Blair Beatty, the Live Oak postmaster, said Thursday the new post office is scheduled to open Nov…