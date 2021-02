Subhead Suwannee inmate caught shortly after work crew escape.

Devin Skipper, a Suwannee County Jail inmate, was captured Tuesday afternoon after escaping an hour earlier from a work detail. (COURTESY SCSO)

LIVE OAK — It wasn’t the best escape plan ever hatched. In fact, it doesn’t appear to have involved much — if any — planning at all. Devin Skipper, a 31-year-old inmate at the Suwannee County Jail,…