Subhead Bankruptcy court still must approve winning bid from Binderholz.

The Klausner Lumber One sawmill in Suwannee County was auctioned off for $61 million in bankruptcy court. (SUWANNEE DEMOCRAT)

LIVE OAK — Say goodbye to Klausner and hello to Binder Beteiligungs AG. Binderholz was the winning bidder during Friday’s virtual auction of the Klausner Lumber One sawmill in Suwannee County in the…