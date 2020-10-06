Deadline spurs rush of voter registrations

Subhead Columbia nears 44K voters; Suwannee has 27,555 registered.

Liz P. Horne (left), Columbia County supervisor of elections and Tomi Brown, Columbia County deputy supervisor of elections, look through stacks of voter registrations Monday, the final day to register. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Monday’s voter registration deadline brought a rush of voters to local supervisor of elections offices. Although the Columbia County elections office closed at 5 p.m. Monday, people were still…