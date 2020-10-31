Wellborn man arrested in teen’s death

Subhead Salt Life co-founder faces manslaughter, weapons charges.

Michael Troy Hutto, a co-founder of the Salt Life brand that now lives in Wellborn, was arrested Friday in Jacksonville by the Florida Highway Patrol in connection to the death of a Columbia County teen. (COURTESY FHP JACKSONVILLE)

Lora Grace Duncan

JACKSONVILLE — The co-founder of the Salt Life brand has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a Lake City teen. Michael Troy Hutto, a 54-year-old multi-millionaire who now lives in…