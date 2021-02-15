Tornado rips through county

Subhead Property damaged by afternoon storm in western Columbia County

The barn on David Vining’s property was uprooted Monday afternoon by a tornado that blew through west central Columbia County. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)

One of the two trees that fell across SW Lumbardy Way on Monday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm, which included tornadoes, blew through the area. The trees stopped traffic on the road in western Columbia County until road crews could clear the debris. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)

Workers from Florida Power and Light approach downed trees that fell on a power line on Brown Road Monday afternoon. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

A Columbia County Fire Rescue firefighter uses a chain saw to cut a downed pine tree that was blocking the road on Northwest Brook Loop Monday afternoon. A cold front passed through the area Monday afternoon bringing golf ball sized hail, rains and high winds which toppled several trees in the area. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

David Vining has been through this before, but not to this extent. Vining, 76, sat on his back porch Monday around 3:50 p.m. when he noticed a light drizzle. The drizzle soon turned to hail. The…