Testing runs smoothly at Southside Sports Complex

Elesia Ford, right, pulls out a cotton swab as she prepares to collect a sample from a person getting tested for covid-19 Wednesday morning at the Southside Sports Complex. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
The county’s newest covid-19 testing site hit a home run Wednesday.
A steady stream of vehicles poured into the Southside Sports Complex on Wednesday morning as the new testing site opened.
Tom…
