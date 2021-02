Subhead Displays, exhibits slated for Blast Through the Past.

Historical presentations and special displays will be offered to the community Saturday at the Lake City-Columbia County Historical Museum’s Blast Through the Past event. (COURTESY)

By TONY BRITT tbritt@lakecityreporter.com From Rosie the Riveter to Black History Month presentations, a Civil War-era surgery tent and a display featuring the influential women of Columbia County,…