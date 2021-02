Subhead Langston, who was Miss Florida Teen in 2018, will now compete for Miss USA in July.

Lake City’s Lindsey Langston was crowned USA National Miss Florida last weekend. Langston, who was Miss Florida Teen in 2018, will now compete for Miss USA in July.

After a year of uncertainty and standing in front of the judges at a beauty pageant for the first time in three years, Lindsey Langston was sure of herself. That calmness helped the Lake City native…