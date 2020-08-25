'A great day': Masks popular as students return to school

Jessica Richards (from left), a Summers Elementary School kindergarten teacher, looks on as Jayden Wilson watches his parents Ashley DeFreitas and Ryan DeFreitas wave good-bye to him on the first day of school. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Deziraye Bristol (left) gets a kiss from her mother April Arce before she goes into her Summers Elementary School kindergarten classroom on Monday morning. Due to safety protocols implemented by the school district, parents were only allowed to walk pre-kindergartners and kindergartners to class for the first day of school. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)