Subhead City program would waive $4.5M-plus in code enforcement fees

An abandoned house sits on Broadway is listed as owing lien fees at $25 per day since September 2019. The city has several such properties with lien fees topping $4.5 million. The city’s lien amnesty program could reduce the amount of blighted properties in the city. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

City officials are on the cusp of initiating a new program that will wipe more than $4.5 million in fees off the books — fees that even one city council member’s spouse is accused of owing. The Lake…