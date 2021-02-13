Deputy involved in fatal crash

Body

On Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m., a Columbia County deputy was involved in a three-vehicle traffic crash while driving home in his agency patrol car.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 441 South near SE Sprite Loop. It resulted in the death of a female who was driving one of the other vehicles involved.

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting an independent traffic crash investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with FHP’s investigation and is also conducting an administrative review of the incident.