Up and trucking': Werner terminal opens on Bell Road
The Werner Enterprises Lake City terminal, at 879 NW Bell Street, on the northern outskirts of Lake City opened Thursday morning. The 91,000-square foot building is situated on 36 developed acres and has the latest amenities to enhance the work life of the company’s professional drivers and is the result of a collaboration between the City of Lake City, Columbia County and Werner. The project represents a $30 million capital investment by Werner. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
What was once soggy terrain along a dirt road in Columbia County is now a terminal for one of the five largest truckload carriers in the nation.
Werner Enterprises recently set up shop in Lake City…
