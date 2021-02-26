Up and trucking': Werner terminal opens on Bell Road

The Werner Enterprises Lake City terminal, at 879 NW Bell Street, on the northern outskirts of Lake City opened Thursday morning. The 91,000-square foot building is situated on 36 developed acres and has the latest amenities to enhance the work life of the company’s professional drivers and is the result of a collaboration between the City of Lake City, Columbia County and Werner. The project represents a $30 million capital investment by Werner. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)