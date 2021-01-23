WRESTLING: Columbia finishes runner-up at Tiger Duals

Body

Columbia finished runner-up at the Tigers Duals on Saturday, falling to Bloomingdale 51-21 in the championship.

The Tigers won their previous four duals of the day, defeating Union County 47-30, University Christian 35-21, Ocala Forest 51-30 and Westside 48-30.

Thomas Greene (152 class), Joseph Rice (170) and Shawn Raggins (182/195) all went 5-0 on the day for Columbia.

Buchholz placed third, followed by Ocala Forest, St. Augustine, Union County, Suwannee, University Christian, Ridgeview and Westside.