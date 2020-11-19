WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY: FGC’s Leal receives All-America Award for placing 19th at NJCAA Women’s Half Marathon Championship

FGC freshman Merlin Leal received the All-America Award for finishing in the top 20 at the 2020 NJCAA Women’s Half Marathon Championship in Fort Dodge, Iowa, placing 19th with a time of 1:49:52.6 in the 13.1-mile race. (COURTESY)

Three runners for the Florida Gateway College Women’s Cross Country Team competed this weekend at the 2020 NJCAA Women’s Half Marathon Championship in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Freshman Merlin Leal (above)…