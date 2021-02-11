TENNIS PREVIEW: Columbia’s boys & girls return lineups from a year ago, off to 2-0 start to season

Columbia’s Camrin Wilcoxon returns a shot against Union County on Thursday. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)

Columbia’s McKenna Thomas serves against Union County on Thursday. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)

Continuity is the theme for Columbia’s tennis teams this season, with the top five players for each squad back on the court. The boys are led once again by junior Camrin Wilcoxon, who qualified for…