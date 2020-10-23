PREP SWIMMING: Columbia qualifies three individuals, two relay teams for regionals

Mackenzie Conklin, Kaydence Clark, Abigail Schuler and Isabelle Glenn will swim on Columbia's 200 medley relay team and 200 freestyle relay team at regionals. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)

Jayden Drew qualified for regionals in the 50 freestyle. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)

The Florida High School Athletic Association released the regional qualifiers for Region 1-3A on Friday and three individuals from Columbia along with two relay teams are moving on. For the girls,…