PREP SPORTS: 5 inducted into Suwannee Hall of Fame

Former Suwannee basketball player Antwan Jones speaks during the school’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony last Thursday. Jones was one of five inducted. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)

Charles Blalock, the former superintendent of Suwannee Schools, accepted the honor on behalf of former football player Thaddeus Bullard, who was in Charlotte with WWE. ((JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)

Former four-sport Suwannee athlete Mika Sampson Robinson was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)

David Laxton, Suwannee’s legendary wrestling coach and a Hall of Fame member himself, introduced the late Billy Saylor, who was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)

Former Suwannee baseball coach Ronnie Gray accepted the honor on the behalf of Ryan Stovall. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)

LIVE OAK — Growing up, Johnny Johnson learned that a man was only as good as his word. However, Johnson said he later discovered that it’s really a person’s deeds, their actions, that make them who…