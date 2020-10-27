PREP SPORTS: 5 inducted into Suwannee Hall of Fame

-
Former Suwannee basketball player Antwan Jones speaks during the school’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony last Thursday. Jones was one of five inducted. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)
Charles Blalock, the former superintendent of Suwannee Schools, accepted the honor on behalf of former football player Thaddeus Bullard, who was in Charlotte with WWE. ((JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)
Former four-sport Suwannee athlete Mika Sampson Robinson was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)
David Laxton, Suwannee’s legendary wrestling coach and a Hall of Fame member himself, introduced the late Billy Saylor, who was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)
Former Suwannee baseball coach Ronnie Gray accepted the honor on the behalf of Ryan Stovall. (JAMIE WACHTER/Lake City Reporter)
LIVE OAK — Growing up, Johnny Johnson learned that a man was only as good as his word.
However, Johnson said he later discovered that it’s really a person’s deeds, their actions, that make them who…
