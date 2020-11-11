PREP SOFTBALL: Suwannee catcher Carson Frier signs with UCF

Suwannee catcher Carson Frier is pictured with her father, Todd (left), mother, Carmon (middle right) and brother Koy (far right) after signing her letter of intent with UCF on Wednesday. (COURTESY)

LIVE OAK — The long wait is over for Carson Frier. After committing to the University of Central Florida in the fall of her freshman season, the Suwannee senior catcher finally was able to sign her…