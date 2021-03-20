PREP SOFTBALL: Fort White is learning — and winning — on the fly as impressive start continues

Fort White’s Kadence Compton smiles heading toward home plate after hitting a home run against Bronson while assistant coach Chad Padgett celebrates on Friday night. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)

FORT WHITE — Six sophomores, a pair of freshmen and even four eighth graders make up a majority of Fort White’s softball program. To some, an 8-3 start to the season may be surprising, but not for…