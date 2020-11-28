PREP SOFTBALL: Columbia's Reece Chasteen commits to Emory and Henry, will play golf too

Body

She’s talented with a bat and glove.

A golf club, too.

Reece Chasteen has excelled both sports at Columbia. Now she’ll suit up for both at the next level.

Chasteen verbally committed to Emory and Henry College, a Division III school that is set to make the jump to Division II starting next year. The CHS senior made her announcement on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday.

“This recruiting process has been a very long journey for my family and I. What began as just a dream when I was only 10 years old—playing on the rec ball fields of Lake City, FL—soon blossomed into a full-blown travel ball experience with teams like the Sliders, Florida Select, Gainesville Gold and finally, Jax Fusion Elite.



“Over the years we have traveled the country and played at more softball complexes and golf courses and crashed in more hotels than I can remember. The time, work, blood, sweat and tears are all made visibly evident by the scars, cuts and bruises accumulated across my body. As I’ve grown through these experiences—I’ve made, met and known so many great friends, players, teammates, mentors and coaches along the way that have shared and encouraged my competitive drive and battled on the field and in the trenches along side me. These relationships I will keep and cherish for a lifetime.



“Throughout it all, I’m forever grateful to have had a family, strong in the Lord, that has supported me unconditionally throughout this wild ride. Through the wins and losses—the good days and the bad—they have been by my side pushing me, encouraging me, loving me. Thank you for instilling in me the work ethic and perseverant fire that drives me on.🙏



“It is with this in mind, and much prayer and deliberation, that I am beyond thrilled to announce my commitment to Emory and Henry College to become a Wasp and play E&H Softball and E&H Golf. I want to thank Coach Forrester and Coach Mannino for recruiting me so relentlessly, offering me in both of the sports that I love, making me feel a part of the E&H family and demonstrating their vision for the future of the E&H softball and golf programs as they transition to D2. My plan is to pursue Sports Management/Strength and Conditioning at Emory and Henry, where I would ultimately like to continue working in the sports industry supporting other athletes in their journey as coach, teacher and mentor, just as so many have done for me on my journey..



“Go Wasps! Stingers Up!”

Chasteen has started at catcher for Columbia’s softball team since her freshman year. She recently wrapped up her fourth season on the golf team, posting a team-best 38.7 nine-hole average.