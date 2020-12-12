PREP ROUNDUP: Suwannee snaps rivalry losing streak to Columbia in boys hoops; CHS girls top SHS for seventh straight time

Body

Suwannee took down Columbia 65-58 in Live Oak on Saturday night.

The win ended a nine-game losing streak for the Bulldogs (6-2) against the Tigers (2-2) in the rivalry. It was also Suwannee’s fifth straight win this season.

Brian Fuery led Suwannee with a game-high 20 points, while Jay Smith, Ryndarius Wheeler and Anthony Brown all had 10 points.

Charleston Ponds led Columbia with 16 points, while Dante Brown had 11 and Isaac Broxey finished with 10. Marcus Peterson also had nine in his first game following football season.

Columbia is off until next Friday when Madison County visits Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Suwannee hosts Baker County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Columbia’s girls rolled past Suwannee 70-44 in Live Oak on Saturday night.

Na’Haviya Paxton notched a triple-double with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds while also coming away with eight steals. Anzarria Jerkins had a double-double with 27 points and 10 steals to go with six rebounds and four assists, while Keturah Taylor added 10 points and three blocks.

Zimora Owens had a team-high 11 boards for the Lady Tigers (6-2) in their seventh straight win over the Lady Bulldogs (8-3).

WRESTLING

Suwannee placed third at the Dual at the Dunes at Fernandina Beach High School on Saturday.