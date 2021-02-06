PREP ROUNDUP: Peterson, Ponds lead Columbia past Saint Francis Catholic on Senior Night

Body

Marcus Peterson scored 25 points and Charleston Ponds added 18 points to lead Columbia past Saint Francis Catholic 67-58 at home Saturday night in the teams' regular-season finale.

Ponds, along with Dante Brown, Jordan Maxwell, Daniel Bennett, Nate Mobley and Aaron Morse, were all honored on Senior Night for the Tigers (17-4). Amare Ferrell added eight points with two 3s and Maxwell hit two more 3s to finish with six points for Columbia, which has won nine straight and 15 of its last 16 games.

The Wolves fell to 9-13 on the season.

The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the District 2-6A Tournament and will face the winner of Gainesville-Buchholz in the district semifinals on Wednesday at 5:30 p.n. at Lincoln High School.

WRESTLING

Columbia placed seventh out of 21 teams at the Braves Invitational at Lake Gibson on Saturday despite only entering 10 wrestlers.

Jaycob Jones (heavyweight class) and Joseph Rice (170 class) led the way for the Tigers with second-place finishes, while Brett Millard took fourth in the 106 class. Thomas Greene also placed fifth in the 152 class.