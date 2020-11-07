PREP ROUNDUP: Columbia wraps up cross-country season at regionals, boys soccer splits preseason matches

Body

Columbia’s boys cross country team placed 11th out of 22 schools at the Region 1-3A Meet at Alligator Lake on Saturday.

The Tigers’ runners ultimately came up short of qualifying for state but Aaron Morse was close, placing 28th with a time of 17:56.9. Cole Chancey continued his strong performances with a 68th-place finish with a time of 19:16.8, while A.J. Kihei finished 77th with a time of 19:47.1.

Gavin Satterfield stepped up for the team with a 79th-place finish with a time of 19:53.7, Rhett Feagle finished in 91st with a time of 20:48.4, Thomas McBride finished 94th with a time of 21:08.7 and Nicholas Chowdhury finished 100th with a time of 25:24.6.

Columbia also had two girls wrap up their seasons at regionals, with Audrey Fender placing 36th with a time of 22:04.3 and Mackenzie Conklin coming in 77th with a time of 24:10.2.

BOYS SOCCER

Columbia split its two preseason matches on Saturday at Keystone Heights, falling to Gainesville 1-0 but beating Crescent City 2-0.

Noel Caballero scored Columbia’s first goal against Crescent City thanks to an assist from Marcos Medina-Rodriguez. Medina-Rodriguez later made a penalty kick after Tanner Pierce was fouled in the box.

The Tigers open the regular season Monday at Gadsden County.