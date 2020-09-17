PREP ROUNDUP: Columbia wins nine events but falls to Baker County in swimming

Mackenzie Conklin won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle individually. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)

Jayden Drew celebrates after winning the 100 freestyle. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)

Kaydence Clark competes in the 100 butterfly. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)

Abigail Schuler competes in the 100 freestyle. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)

Despite a 162-85 loss to Baker County in a dual meet at home Thursday, several Columbia swimmers still took first place on the day. Mackenzie Conklin led the way for the CHS girls with individual…