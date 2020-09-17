PREP ROUNDUP: Columbia wins nine events but falls to Baker County in swimming

-
Mackenzie Conklin won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle individually. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)
-
Jayden Drew celebrates after winning the 100 freestyle. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)
-
Kaydence Clark competes in the 100 butterfly. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)
-
Abigail Schuler competes in the 100 freestyle. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)
Despite a 162-85 loss to Baker County in a dual meet at home Thursday, several Columbia swimmers still took first place on the day.
Mackenzie Conklin led the way for the CHS girls with individual…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.