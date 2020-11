Columbia’s Reece Chasteen finishes her clean and jerk during Tuesday’s meet against Fort White. She won the 183-pound weight class. (JEN CHASTEEN/Special to the Reporter)

Columbia won eight of the 10 weight classes to defeat Fort White 56-28 at home on Tuesday. Winners for the Tigers were Suhey Arroyo (90-80-160 in 101 class), Emy Chasteen (90-80-170 in 119 class),…