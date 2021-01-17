PREP ROUNDUP: Columbia finishes runner-up at Fernandina Beach Duals

  • Columbia’s wrestling team place second at the Fernandina Beach Duals on Saturday. (COURTESY)
  • Columbia wrestler picked up his 100th career win on Saturday at the Fernandina Beach Duals. (COURTESY)
Columbia’s wrestling team finished runner-up at the Fernandina Beach Duals on Saturday.

The Tigers fell to Fernandina Beach 48-36 in the finals after defeating Middleburg (45-35), Fernandina’s B squad (65-6), West Nassau (54-24) and Daytona Beach Mainland (59-18).

Brett Millard (106 class), Chris Hayes (138/145), Thomas Greene (152), Joseph Rice (170), Shawn Raggins (195) and Jayob Jones (heavyweight) all went 5-0 on the day. Millard also picked up his 100th career win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Lake 68, Columbia 47: The Tigers fell to the Eagles, ranked No. 6 in the state and 28th nationally by MaxPreps, in the MLK Shootout at Ocala Forest on Saturday. Charleston Ponds and Marcus Peterson both had 13 points to lead Columbia (8-4) against East Lake (12-0).

Suwannee 82, Hamilton County 34: The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on Saturday night with the home victory over the Trojans, who fell to 5-5.

Union County 56, Branford 35: The Buccaneers fell to 2-8 with Friday night’s District 6-1A loss on the road to the Tigers, who improved to 8-5.

BOYS SOCCER

Suwannee 1, Keystone Heights 0: The Bulldogs improved to 4-4-3 with Friday night’s road win over the Indians, who fell 8-6-4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Branford 57, Union County 36: The Lady Buccaneers improved to 9-2 with Friday night’s District 6-1A win on the road over the Tigers, who fell to 0-13.