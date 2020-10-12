PREP ROUNDUP: Columbia boys golf wins back-to-back district titles, Suwannee advances to regionals

-
Columbia’s boys golf team won its second straight District 2-2A title on Monday. Pictured with the trophy are Zach Shaw (from left), Spencer McCranie, Ty Folsom, coach Chase Hagler, Connor Williams and Josef Williams. (COURTESY)
Zach Shaw shot a 71 to take medalist honors, helping lead Columbia to its second consecutive District 2-2A title on Monday at the Country Club of Lake City.
The Tigers finished with a score of 314,…
