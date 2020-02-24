PREP ROUNDUP: CHS wrestling wins first district title in nearly 30 years; Dotson throws no-hitter in baseball's first win

Body

Columbia's wrestling team won the District 2-2A IBT title on Saturday, the program's first championship in nearly 30 years.

The Tigers tallied 167 points, edging host Lincoln by 18. Alex McGuigan (138 class), Matthew Smith (152) and Joseph Rice (170) all won district titles.

Also headed to regionals for Columbia are Brett Millard (third in 106), Jayden Thomas (fourth in 120), Cooper Mote (second in 126), Ian McGuigan (second in 132), Thomas Greene (third in 145), Preston O'Quinn (second in 160), Shawn Raggins (third in 195) and Jaycob Jones (second in 185).

The Region 1-2A Tournament takes place next week at a site to be determined.

BASEBALL

Timothy Dotson threw a no-hitter, striking out three for Columbia in a 12-0 win over Bishop Kenny in five innings in his team's home opener Saturday afternoon.

Mason Gray led the Tigers (1-1) offensively with four RBIs and a run scored on a 3 for 4 day in the run-rule victory over the Crusaders (1-1). Cole Chancey and Logan Dicks both went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs each while Kade Jackson also drove in two runs with a double, with Dicks scoring twice and Chance and Jackson once.

Lance Minson also went 2 for 2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI. Ty Wehinger and Bryant Greene scored two runs apiece while Parker Steele and Hunter Thomas added a run each.

Columbia travels to Santa Fe on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Columbia competed at the Jesse Forbes Invitational, led by Asherah Collins' first-place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 1.25 inches.

Other notable finishes for the Tigers were:

— Boys 4x100 (James Williamson, Derek Johnson, Devin Johnson, Tracy White) placed second (42.75 seconds)

— Girls 4x100 relay (Trinity Steele, Talisha Pope, Asherah Collins, Anzarria Jenkins) placed third (50.39 seconds)

— Tracy White placed fifth in the 100m dash (11.04 seconds)

— Girls 4x400 relay (Trinity Steele, Talisha Pope, Stacy White, Asherah Collins) placed sixth (four minutes, 29 seconds)