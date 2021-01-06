PREP ROUNDUP: CHS tops Eastside on Senior Night, plus results from boys & girls basketball

Columbia’s boys soccer team held Senior Night on Tuesday. Trey Hingson (from left), Marcos Medina Rodriguez, Daniel Lee, Bryant Rigdon, Cole Wehrli, Ben Engle, Colby Strickland, John Saucer, Zach Dicks, Zack Strickland and Angel Gabriel-Perez were all recognized before the game. (COURTESY)

Bryant Rigdon scored the game-winning goal in the 76th minute to lift Columbia past Eastside 2-1 on Senior Night on Tuesday. Trey Hingson also scored a goal on a free kick for the Tigers (8-1-1) in…