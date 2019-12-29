PREP ROUNDUP: CHS basketball teams advance in Hitchcock's Challenge with wins

Body

Columbia topped Lakeland 68-59 in the second round of the Hitchcock's Challenge on Saturday.

Charleston Ponds led the Tigers (9-1) with 17 points while Marcus Peterson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Kenney Gaines also finished with 10 points and seven rebounds to help defeat the Dreadnaughts (8-4).

Columbia will face the winner of Eastside-Piper in the semifinals Sunday at 7:30 p.m.at Legacy Park.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Columbia advanced to the Hitchcock's Challenge championship with a 54-14 win over Santa Fe on Saturday. Amaiya Callym finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Tigers (10-2) to victory.

Bree Dixon also scored 10 points and had four steals, while Na'Haviya Paxton, Macey Sheppard and Ceara Fuller all finished with eight points. Paxton had a team-high five steals and Sheppard nabbed four steals to help take down the Lady Raiders(1-7).

Columbia will face Miami Killian for the title on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Legacy Park.