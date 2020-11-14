PREP FOOTBALL: Tolliver scores twice, defense pitches a shutout to lead Columbia past Ponte Vedra in Region 1-6A

Columbia receiver Tra’ Tolliver returns a the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown against Ponte Vedra during Friday night’s Region 1-6A playoff game. (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Lake City Reporter)

Tra’ Tolliver made two plays worthy of SportsCenter’s Top 10. That was all his defense needed to send Columbia to the next round of the playoffs. Tolliver returned the game’s opening kickoff for a…