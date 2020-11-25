PREP FOOTBALL: Power 5 offers keep rolling in for Peterson, while Brown gets his first from FSU

LEFT: Columbia's Shyheim Brown returns a kickoff against Wakulla on Oct. 23. RIGHT: Columbia's Marcus Peterson takes a carry up the field against Seabreeze during the Region 1-6A quarterfinals on Nov. 20. (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Lake City Reporter)

A new Power 5 offer seems to roll in every day for Columbia receiver Marcus Peterson. This week, he’s picked up five. Miami was Sunday. Florida State came Monday. Then the floodgates opened. South…