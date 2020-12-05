PREP FOOTBALL: Columbia's run ends with loss to St. Augustine in Region 1-6A final

Columbia’s Shyheim Brown tackles St. Augustine running back Ty Baxter during Friday’s Region 1-6A final. (JEN CHASTEEN/Special to the Reporter)

Columbia High had a special guest for Friday night’s Region 1-6A final as Gov. Ron DeSantis and his daughter Madison attended the Tigers’ game against St. Augustine at Tiger Stadium. As part of his visit, DeSantis performed the pre-game coin flip. (JEN CHASTEEN/Special to the Reporter)

Columbia’s defense did all it could, forcing three turnovers to set up 17 points. But without the help from its defense, the offense struggled. The Tigers couldn’t match St. Augustine long drive for…