PREP FOOTBALL: Columbia's Brown signs with FSU, Suwannee's Moore inks with Duke and former Tiger S.L. McCall is headed to Akron

Columbia cornerback Shyheim Brown signed his letter of intent with Florida State on Wednesday. Brown could play defensive back or even linebacker for the Seminoles. (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Lake City Reporter)

Suwannee quarterback Jaquez Moore signed his letter of intent with Duke on Wednesday. He’s expected to play running back for the Blue Devils. (PAUL BUCHANAN/Special to the Reporter)

Former Columbia linebacker S.L. McCall signed his letter of intent with Akron on Wednesday after spending the past two years at Iowa Western Community College. McCall graduated from CHS in 2018. (COURTESY)

Columbia defensive back Shyheim Brown signed his letter of intent to attend Florida State on Wednesday, while Suwannee quarterback Jaquez Moore also inked his with Duke. There was no ceremony at…