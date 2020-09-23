PREP FOOTBALL: Allen yet to name starting QB, says Jackson & Wehinger will both play vs. Trinity Christian

Columbia quarterback Ty Wehinger calls out to a receiver during Tuesday’s practice. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter) Columbia quarterback Kade Jackson drops back to pass during Tuesday’s practice. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter) No spring football and a super-condensed training camp has made picking one quarterback difficult at Columbia. So head coach Brian Allen is planning to play both in Friday’s opener at Trinity… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.