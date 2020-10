Audrey Fender placed third, Mackenzie 10th, Suzannah Raines 16th and Morgan Golden 17th. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)

Audrey Fender placed third to lead Columbia’s cross country team at the Buchholz Bobcats Invite on Friday. Fender finished with a time of 21:31.50 and had teammates right behind her. Mackeznie…