PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Fender and Morse both win first place for Columbia at Bradford Invitational

Audrey Fender added to her superlative performances this season with a first-place finish at the Bradford Cross Country Invitational on Saturday with a personal-best time of 21:33.37, which also helped Columbia take home first place as a team.

Aaron Morse also placed first overall with a time of 18:33.51 for Columbia’s boys, who took second as a team.

Mackenzie Conklin had an excellent run to place second with a time of 23:26.10 for the Lady Tigers, while freshman Morgan Golden finished fourth with a time of 24:47.79. Abigail Candler finished in seventh with a time of 25:27.83 and Emily Flugrath closed out the Lady Tigers with a good 15th-place finish and a time of 28:08.08.

While Ed White took home first place as a team for the boys, Columbia was a close second. After Morse, AJ Kihei came in fourth (18:59.20) Cole Chancey in fifth (19:24.70), Thomas McBride in eighth (19:49.85), Gavin Satterfield in 12th (20:18.30), Rhett Feagle in 17th (20:58.62), Connor Kazmierski in 36th (23:05.45) and Nicholas Chowdhury in 44th (24:27.50).

Suwannee’s girls placed second and the boys took third. Maddie McMillan led the girls with a third-place finish (24:01.45), followed by Passion Leggett in 10th (27:11.86), Armonie Brown in 11th (27:12.25), Lesly Cortes in 12th (27:28.00), Ali McMillan in 13th (27:42.13), Olivia Johnson in 14th (27:45.17) and Alondra Castro in 18th (28:45.84).

As for Suwannee’s boys, Jesse Cushman led the team with an 11th-place finish (20:09.55). Behind Cushman were Paul Gunter in 14th (20:28.11), Jack Fry in 15th (20:40.78), Timothy Jolicoeur in 16th (20:52.39), Jacob Littleton in 18th (21:14.49), Saige Sanchez in 21st (22:03.63) and David Esco in 22nd (22:04.72).