PREP BASEBALL: Thomas wins 300th career game as Columbia run-rules Bradford
Columbia coach Brian Thomas smiles after receiving an ice-water bath from his team following the Tigers’ 13-1 win over Bradford on Wednesday night, which gave Thomas 300 victories in his career. (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Lake City Reporter)
Brian Thomas was overcome with emotion.
Just minutes after Columbia beat Bradford 13-1 Wednesday night at home in a mercy-rule victory, Thomas was choked up with tears. It was win No. 300 in his…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.