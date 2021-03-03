PREP BASEBALL: Thomas wins 300th career game as Columbia run-rules Bradford

Columbia coach Brian Thomas smiles after receiving an ice-water bath from his team following the Tigers’ 13-1 win over Bradford on Wednesday night, which gave Thomas 300 victories in his career. (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Lake City Reporter)

Brian Thomas was overcome with emotion. Just minutes after Columbia beat Bradford 13-1 Wednesday night at home in a mercy-rule victory, Thomas was choked up with tears. It was win No. 300 in his…