NFL: Steelers looking for a perfect 10 against skidding Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree celebrate after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Nov. 15 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (PETER DIANA Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS)
JACKSONVILLE — Pittsburgh and Jacksonville have played some real nail-biters.
Ten of their past 12 meetings have been one-score games, including several decided on the final drive and a few on the…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.