NFL: Packers try to avoid slipping at home again as Jags arrive

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates after tight end Marcedes Lewis, middle, scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 5 in Santa Clara, Calif. (TONY AVELAR/Associated Press)

The Green Bay Packers are getting healthier and guarding against complacency before opening the second half of their season Sunday as two-touchdown favorites over the slumping Jacksonville Jaguars. …