NFL: Minshew ruled out vs. Texans, Luton to start at QB for Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II throws under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa on Oct. 25 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (ALLEN J. SCHABEN/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving from one sixth-round draft pick to another at quarterback.
Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Gardner Minshew will miss Sunday's game against…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.