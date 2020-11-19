NFL: Jaguars place CB Henderson on IR, create hole vs. Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson, left, breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) last Sunday in Jacksonville. (PHELAN M. EBENHACK/Associated Press) JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie cornerback CJ Henderson on injured reserve Thursday with a groin injury, creating a huge hole in their secondary days before hosting unbeaten… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.