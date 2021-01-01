NFL: Jags rule out WR Chark for season finale at Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) on Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville. (PHELAN M. EBENHACK)

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without receiver DJ Chark for their season finale at Indianapolis on Sunday, leaving them to try to end a 14-game losing streak without their best two…