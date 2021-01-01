NFL: Colts focused on playoffs as Jags look to future in Week 17

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan hold up a sign hoping that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawerence will be the first pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars during a game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville. (PHELAN M. EBENHACK/Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts coach Frank Reich made one thing perfectly clear this week. No scoreboard watching allowed Sunday. Sure, he knows Indianapolis needs help to make the playoffs. And yes, he…