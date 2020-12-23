NFL: Bumbling Jags holding QB, GM auditions

Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew bobbles the ball on a late third-quarter scramble earlier this season against Tennessee. Minshew is competing for the starting job with Mike Glennon in practice this week. (BOB SELF/Florida Times-Union/TNS)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding all sorts of auditions during Christmas week. Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon will vie for the starting job in practice…