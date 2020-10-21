MLB: Kershaw, LA stars shine as Dodgers top Rays in World Series opener

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. (ERIC GAY/Associated Press) ARLINGTON, Texas — Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts — the Los Angeles Dodgers stars all shined. Nothing out of the ordinary there, even if the setting was surreal. Baseball's best team… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.