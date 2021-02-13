GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING: Suwannee wins first title in school history behind Marsee’s first-place finish; Fort White’s Griffith & Branford’s Pitts also claim individual championships

Suwannee won the Class 1A girls weightlifting state championship Friday at SHS, totaling 26 team points to beat Altha. (PAUL BUCHANAN/Special to the Reporter)

Suwannee assistant coach Dan Marsee watches as his daughter Matti Marsee bench presses during the Class 1A state meet on Friday. Marsee won the state title in the 110 class. (PAUL BUCHANAN/Special to the Reporter)

Fort White’s Katie Griffith finishes her clean and jerk en route to the state title in the 101 class.

Branford’s Evie Pitts celebrates after finishing her clean and jerk en route to the state title in the 139 class. (PAUL BUCHANAN/Special to the Reporter)