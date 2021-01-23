GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING: Suwannee tops Branford & Fort White for third straight district title, Columbia finishes runner-up in District 4-2A

Suwannee lifter Autum Latreille performs the clean and jerk during Friday’s District 4-1A meet. Latreille was one of nine SHS lifters to win weight classes as the Lady Bulldogs won their third straight district title. (PAUL BUCHANAN/Special to the Reporter)

Columbia placed second in District 4-2A, sending eight lifters to regionals. Those include Suhey Arroyo, Da’Niya Lewis, Reece Chasteen, Trachelle Williams, Aaliyah Ellis, Alexis Blair, Daniya Fluellen and Hailey Bowmer. (COURTESY)

Suwannee has hit the district trifecta. For the third straight year, the SHS girls weightlifting team won the District 4-1A title in convincing fashion Friday at the SHS gym. The Lady Bulldogs won…